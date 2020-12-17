Bhayandar cops disguise as Pathans to nab Iranian chain snatchers in Bhiwandi

Impersonating as policemen, the notorious bol-Bachchan gang (glib talkers) had created havoc by indulging in robberies and chain snatching cases in the twin-city.

However, these imposters got a taste of their own medicine after a team from the Navghar police station in Bhayandar, disguised themselves as Pathan’s to apprehend two men of Iranian origin from Bhiwandi, for their involvement in a spate of crimes in and around the twin-city.

While investigating a chain snatching case reported from the Golden Nest area on 5, November, a police team led by API Yogesh Kale and API Roshan Devre under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector- Sampatrao Patil got hold of a CCTV footage which helped them identify the suspects as members of the Irani gang who have earned notoriety for posing as cops to con and rob people especially women and senior citizens using attention diversion tactics.