Bhayandar cops disguise as Pathans to nab Iranian chain snatchers in Bhiwandi

Impersonating as policemen, the notorious bol-Bachchan gang (glib talkers) had created havoc by indulging in robberies and chain snatching cases in the twin-city.
However, these imposters got a taste of their own medicine after a team from the Navghar police station in Bhayandar, disguised themselves as Pathan’s to apprehend two men of Iranian origin from Bhiwandi, for their involvement in a spate of crimes in and around the twin-city.
While investigating a chain snatching case reported from the Golden Nest area on 5, November, a police team led by API Yogesh Kale and API Roshan Devre under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector- Sampatrao Patil got hold of a CCTV footage which helped them identify the suspects as members of the Irani gang who have earned notoriety for posing as cops to con and rob people especially women and senior citizens using attention diversion tactics.
The police team intensified vigil and activated their core informer network and learnt that the duo were brothers aged 23 and 26 years who frequented Irani settlements located in central suburbs including- Bhiwandi, Ambivali and Kalyan. Based on a specific tip-off that the duo would arrive in the Wafa Compound area in Bhiwandi, the police team disguised themselves as goat breeders and tempo drivers.
Sporting pathani suits, surma in their eyes and slang language on their tongues, the police personnel reached the Irani migrant dominated locality in a delivery tempo on Tuesday. After camping in the area, the team spotted the duo and arrested both of them.
Apart from their involvement in more than a dozen cases of theft, cheating and assault in various police stations in Mumbai and Thane district, one of the accused is on the list of wanted criminals of Narpolice police station where he was booked under the relevant section of the IPC and the stringent MCOC (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime) Act in 2016.
The accused were remanded to custody after they were produced before the district sessions court, Thane.
High drama unfolded in the Wafa Compound area when a mob comprising locals and relatives of the accused gathered at the spot and mounted an attack on the police team. The unruly mob attacked the team with sticks and stones in an apparent attempt to free the accused. While some policemen received minor injuries, the glass of the tempo was shattered.
However, the police resisted their attempts and left the area with the accused duo in their safe custody. The team registered a complaint against the assailants at the Shanti Nagar police station in Bhiwandi.
