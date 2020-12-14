Mira Bhayandar: Tempo driver held for illegally ferrying booze in Uttan

In yet another action, exposing the apathy of the district excise department, Thane towards keeping a check on the unregulated flow of booze in the twin-city, sleuths of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate impounded a tempo which was caught ferrying Country Liquor (CL) in the coastal area of Uttan near an illegal manner.

A patrolling team from the Uttan coastal police station spotted a suspiciously parked delivery tempo near the municipal school on Shire Road in Uttan at around 5:15 pm on Saturday. Upon checking the tempo, it was found to be carrying sixteen boxes of country liquor.

The driver who has been identified as-Jagdish Yuvraj Ahire (30) was found to be in possession of Rs.19, 200 cash which is believed to be the proceeds of sale of the booze. Ahire was taken into custody after he failed to produce any license or permit to ferry the consignment. The value of the seized consignment and the impounded tempo has been pegged at Rs. 1.75 lakh, police said. However, the police are yet to ascertain the source and destination of the consignment.