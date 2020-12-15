Mira Bhayandar: Man gets life imprisonment for rape and brutal murder of minor

All the accused worked as scrap loaders. Advocate Ujjwala Mohalkar was the additional public prosecutor in the case. According to the police the incident was reported from a slum cluster in Bhayandar (east) on 9, January, 2017, when locals spotted stray animals attempting to feast on a pair of human hands jutting out from the bottom of the dry drain.

The body was that of a four-year-old girl who had mysteriously disappeared from her tenement. An autopsy confirmed sexual assault and death due to deep head injuries caused by some sharp object.

A police team led by Senior Police Inspector- Srikant Padhule and API Prafful Wagh immediately swung into action and managed to apprehend the trio less than three days after the crime. Investigations revealed that the prime accused – Zero who was known to the girl’s family lured the girl with chocolates to a secluded place behind an industrial estate near her house where he raped and murdered her and later tried to dispose of the body with the help of his accomplices.