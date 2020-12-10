Mira Bhayandar: DCP busts sex racket, four models rescued in Uttan

Yet another high profile prostitution racket involving victim’s from the showbiz was busted in the coastal area of Uttan near Bhayandar on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off that two women were indulged in sex trade, DCP Amit Kale formed a special team comprising personnel from out of the local police station jurisdiction. The team sent a decoy customer who established contact and struck a deal with the lady pimps.

After confirming the authenticity of the information, the police team led by Senior Police Inspector Kailash Barve (Naya Nagar police station) laid a trap in the Dhaavgi Hill area of Uttan and apprehended both the pimps who were caught red-handed while accepting Rs 2 lakh for facilitating the rendezvous.

Four women who claimed to be aspiring models were rescued from the clutches of the flesh trade racketeers. However, clarity eludes the place (hotel or private room) which the pimps used for carrying out the prostitution activities.

A case under section 370 of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), 1956 has been registered at the Uttan coastal police station against both the women who were remanded to custody after they were produced before the court.

Notably, Senior Police Inspector Chandrakant Jadhav of the Bhayandar police station has been asked to shoulder the responsibility of conducting further investigations into the case. The action involving criss-crossing jurisdictions which has sent ripples through the police circles, is being seen as an intelligent move by MBVV commissioner Sadanand Date aimed at more transparency and to ensure that on-duty police personnel remain more focused and alert in their respective areas.