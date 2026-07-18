Bhavli Dam Tourist Assault Case: Fresh Video Emerges Online As Arrests Rise From 9 to 12 - VIDEO

A new video has surfaced on the internet of the alleged Bhavli Dam tourist attack case. |

In the Bhavli Dam tourist assault case, a new video has surfaced on the internet. The visuals show a woman from the Nashik family being allegedly beaten by the accused.

The footage shared on social media shows the woman being assaulted, with locals claiming that the attack stemmed from the initial argument.

Nashik - A new video has surfaced in the Bhavli Dam tourist assault case, showing further violence where a woman from the Nashik family was allegedly beaten by the accused.The fresh footage appears to show the woman being assaulted, with locals claiming the attack stemmed from… pic.twitter.com/NakDwL6Lp2 — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 18, 2026

Attack after alleged harassment

The controversy began eight days ago when the miscreants allegedly harassed a woman while she was with her family at Bhavli Dam for a picnic. Following the harassment, a clash broke out between the family and the accused. The accused then chased and attacked the family and damaged their vehicles.

The visuals shared show that after the alleged assault, two men chased the family on a bike and hit the car in which the family was travelling with a rod.

The assault on tourist family at Nashik requires the full force of law. The perpetrators need to be given exemplary punishment, which is most unlikely unless Yogi medicine is administered. On second thought, I must say again, road rage is a zero-sum game for both parties. Legal… pic.twitter.com/nKTqGxT5kt — Lt Col Sushil Singh Sheoran, Veteran (@SushilS27538625) July 15, 2026

Arrests increase to 12

Following the assault, a case has been registered at the Igatpuri Police Station. Initially, nine accused were arrested after the case was filed. The total number of arrests has now increased from nine to 12.

According to reports, the 44-year-old woman stated in the FIR that she, her husband, son, daughter, a brother-in-law and two nephews were visiting a waterfall near the dam on Sunday when two youths whistled at her and started harassing her.

When the family intervened following the alleged harassment, the altercation escalated, and the accused allegedly tore the woman's clothes. Moreover, the accused also snatched the woman's phone, and when her husband tried to take it back, they allegedly snatched the 20-gram gold chain he was wearing and assaulted him, the complaint said.

Search for remaining accused

The nine accused arrested are Vishal Bhatate (27), Aniket Manvedhe (24), Aniruddha Bhagde (25), Sagar alias Lokesh Gite (22), Vinod Borade (26), Sachin Adole (29), Arjun Adole (25), Devidas Bhagat (25) and Ajay Dalbhagat (20).

Speaking on the matter, a police official said, "Some of the accused are still absconding, and a search is on for them and the remaining vehicles used in the crime." Investigation is ongoing to nab the remaining suspects.

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