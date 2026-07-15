Nashik Bhavali Dam Molestation Case: 9 Accused Sent To Police Custody Till July 18 | X - IANS

Nashik, July 15: Nine people arrested in connection with the molestation of a female tourist and assault on her family on a picnic at Bhavli dam in Nashik district of Maharashtra were on Wednesday remanded to police custody till July 18.

The prosecution argued for the custody of the accused in a court in Igatpuri, citing the ongoing investigation to trace some more persons involved in the incident, while the defence opposed the request.

However, the court accepted the prosecution’s demand.

Meanwhile, the police seized a pick-up vehicle used in the crime.

"Some of the accused are still absconding, and a search is on for them and the remaining vehicles used in the crime," a police official said.

The assault on tourist family at Nashik requires the full force of law. The perpetrators need to be given exemplary punishment, which is most unlikely unless Yogi medicine is administered. On second thought, I must say again, road rage is a zero-sum game for both parties. Legal… pic.twitter.com/nKTqGxT5kt — Lt Col Sushil Singh Sheoran, Veteran (@SushilS27538625) July 15, 2026

Tourist attacked at Bhavli dam

A woman tourist was allegedly molested, and her family members were attacked by a group of hooligans at Bhavali Dam on Sunday, triggering outrage after a video of two men on a bike chasing the SUV of the family went viral.

The 44-year-old woman stated in the FIR that she, her husband, son, daughter, a brother-in-law and two nephews were visiting a waterfall near the dam on Sunday when two youths whistled at her and started harassing her.

When her family members intervened, a group of men allegedly assaulted them, tore the woman's clothes and snatched away her mobile phone. When her husband tried to take back the mobile phone, they snatched away the 20-gram gold chain he was wearing and beat him up, the complaint said.

Attack during escape attempt

Further, as they left the spot, the men chased their SUV in a car and on a motorcycle, overtook it, and blocked their way. Around 8-9 persons, carrying sticks, iron rods and baseball bats, got out of the car, broke the windshield and forced the woman to come out, the complaint said.

They allegedly molested her, and one of them swung a baseball bat at her head, but she dodged the blow, the woman said.

After managing to leave the spot, the family rushed to a police station and submitted a video of the incident to the police.

Also Watch:

Police action and arrests

A case was registered at the Igatpuri police station, and nine men were arrested on Tuesday, according to police.

"A case of molestation, attempt to murder, and dacoity has been registered. All the arrested persons are from Girnare, Nandgaon Sado and Manikkhamb villages, and other nearby areas.

"Some other 6-7 miscreants have also been identified from the video footage. Bhoir, one of the accused, had a murder case registered against him in 2020-21," a police officer said, adding that further investigation is on.

Nine men detained in Nashik after a tourist family was chased nearly 15 km and attacked at Bhavali Dam waterfall in Igatpuri. Police say the trouble started when the accused allegedly whistled at a woman in the family, and turned violent after her husband objected. The family… https://t.co/cPTjqgGJty pic.twitter.com/LgAXdfSo3z — G K Gourav (@GouravGKRepots) July 14, 2026

Those arrested were identified as Vishal Bhatate (27), Aniket Manvedhe (24), Aniruddha Bhagde (25), Sagar alias Lokesh Gite (22), Vinod Borade (26), Sachin Adole (29), Arjun Adole (25), Devidas Bhagat (25) and Ajay Dalbhagat (20).

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)