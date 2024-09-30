 Bharatanatyam Dancer Vidya Bhavani Suresh: 'In The '80s, Presenting Items Guru Taught Was Everything'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBharatanatyam Dancer Vidya Bhavani Suresh: 'In The '80s, Presenting Items Guru Taught Was Everything'

Bharatanatyam Dancer Vidya Bhavani Suresh: 'In The '80s, Presenting Items Guru Taught Was Everything'

"Celebrating a festival by aligning the theme of a Bharatnatyam performance with it is amazing. People are already enjoying the festival vibe and these performances add to it beautifully," says the artiste while telling us more about her upcoming performance in Chennai this festival season.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
Vidya Bhavani Suresh |

Bharatanatyam is an Indian classical dance form holding its roots in Tamil Nadu and now performed, witnessed, and appreciated across the globe.

The Chennai-based Bharatanatyam exponent and musicologist Vidya Bhavani Suresh was in Mumbai this weekend to see proudly her daughter-discipline Mahita perform in Chembur. During her visit to the city, the 54-year-old expert spoke to Swarna Srikanth, sharing how the classical dance form has evolved through time, the beauty of music that it embraces, and more. 

What inspired you towards Bharatanatyam?

My journey started with Kathak actually, when I was a kid... Thanks to my Amma. Amma was a musician herself and very fascinated by Bharatanatyam, which is what actually got me started on this. 

FPJ Shorts
Consumer Connect: 'Class Action Complaints Under Consumer Protection Act,' Says Expert
Consumer Connect: 'Class Action Complaints Under Consumer Protection Act,' Says Expert
'Extremely Disrespectful': Sapta Saagaradaache Ello Director Hemanth Rao Slams IIFA For Not Giving Award Despite Being Invited
'Extremely Disrespectful': Sapta Saagaradaache Ello Director Hemanth Rao Slams IIFA For Not Giving Award Despite Being Invited
Israel Strikes In Lebanon Kill More Than 100 In Single Day, Houthi Targets In Yemen Hit Too
Israel Strikes In Lebanon Kill More Than 100 In Single Day, Houthi Targets In Yemen Hit Too
Mumbai Masala: City Carries On 'Ram Bharose'
Mumbai Masala: City Carries On 'Ram Bharose'

With Navratri coming soon, how do you see to celebrate it with Bharatnatyam?

Celebrating a festival by aligning the theme of a Bharatnatyam performance with it is amazing. People are already enjoying the festival vibe and these performances add to it beautifully. For Navratri, on October 6, Mahita and I will be performing Abirami Anthathi at the Kapaleeshwarar temple in Mylapore, Chennai. This would be followed by Tridevi Pushpanjali, my choreographical tribute to Devis Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati.

Read Also
Sanjay Subrahmanyan: 'Satisfaction Comes From singing, Awards Are Secondary'
article-image

How do you go about choreography? 

My signature lies in choreography. Most of the items that we perform are taken from old texts and tuned for Bharatnatyam. I do the tuning, what God got started with Amma and me has now evolved into my signature style very shortly. So, when I see a text, I think how to visually present this on the stage. I tune it with that in mind, and the music is kept very apt to the dance being performed and the story being narrated. 

I give as equal importance to how I dance and the audience watching it. I feel that when we are depicting an ancient text through Bharatnatyam, I never take it for granted that the audience will understand every mudra. It is a very coded kind of an art form, which I take efforts to explain.

One instance where you find the dance form is evolving.

I realized that the themes that we were presenting in Bharatanatyam were very outdated, which is what got me started to choreograph on my own, which was something that was very unheard of in those days. In the late 80s, the thing of presenting the items that your guru taught was like everything, and nobody even questioned it. 

Read Also
Jashan Bhumkar To Perform At KGAF 2024: 'Artists Get Tempted To Recreate Songs, Criticism...
article-image

How does it feel to be a musician-dancer?

It’s a proud feeling. My biggest high is when I dance on the stage, and after I finish one item, I announce that the songs that you are hearing on the audio also happen to be my voice. 

Vidya Bhavani Suresh, the renowned Bharatanatyam exponent and musicologist

Vidya Bhavani Suresh, the renowned Bharatanatyam exponent and musicologist |

Zumba, yoga, then why not Bharatnatyam for fitness? 

Absoulety! I call Bharatnatyam secret to my fitness and agility. Bharatnatyam is not a routine kind of a physical exercise, but it keeps us mentally and physically fit. 

When not dancing, do we see you writing books?

I write on our Indian art and culture, and have come up with 20 major books now. It is something which I enjoy as much as performing. Also being a musician, authoring books on Mela Karthas, the parent ragas of Carnatic Music is very interesting.

Vidya Bhavani Suresh with her daughter-discipline Mahita

Vidya Bhavani Suresh with her daughter-discipline Mahita |

Read Also
FPJ Interview: Ishaan Ghosh's New Music Album 'Chakra' Is An Ode To Indian Classical Music
article-image

Hobby vs profession: Your advice for aspiring dancers?

Bharatnatyam is an expensive art. From costume to makeup to orchestra, everything comes with a cost. It is draining for an artiste to keep paying the resources every time. 

I am a mother of three grown children, and I understand the parent’s perspective too, along with being a dance enthusiast. Honestly, I won’t recommend taking art as a full-time profession because it is a very costly thing to do. 

Considering the pressure of academics these days, I am okay with people taking an art form or Bharatnatyam as a hobby. Keep your academics in place, as you need a source of income to keep funding your art form, but opting for it as the only professional life can be draining. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bharatanatyam Dancer Vidya Bhavani Suresh: 'In The '80s, Presenting Items Guru Taught Was...

Bharatanatyam Dancer Vidya Bhavani Suresh: 'In The '80s, Presenting Items Guru Taught Was...

Consumer Connect: 'Class Action Complaints Under Consumer Protection Act,' Says Expert

Consumer Connect: 'Class Action Complaints Under Consumer Protection Act,' Says Expert

Mumbai Masala: City Carries On 'Ram Bharose'

Mumbai Masala: City Carries On 'Ram Bharose'

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Pets Are Loveable, But Their Owners Need To Train Them,' Says...

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Pets Are Loveable, But Their Owners Need To Train Them,' Says...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Humidity Today; Air Quality Falls To Unhealthy Level

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Humidity Today; Air Quality Falls To Unhealthy Level