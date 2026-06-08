Bhandara Tragedy: 2 Youths Drown After Boat Carrying Group Of Friends Capsizes In Wainganga River - VIDEO

A tragic incident has come to light from Maharashtra's Bhandara district, where two young men lost their lives after a boat carrying a group of friends capsized in the Wainganga River late at night.

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According to an IANS report, seven friends were on board the boat when it capsized in the river. While five of them managed to swim to safety, two youths went missing in deep water and later died.

Following the incident, police and rescue teams immediately launched a search operation. Visuals shared by the agency showed people sitting on the shore while personnel from the Kardha Police Station, along with other officials, were seen stationed along the riverbank as the operation continued. Currently, there is no information on whether the bodies of the two youths have been recovered.

Moreover, the exact cause of the boat capsizing also remains unclear, nor has it been disclosed whether any of the passengers were wearing life jackets at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, in another recent case, a viral video from Mumbai's Gorai-Borivali jetty had raised serious safety concerns after passengers were allegedly seen travelling by boat without wearing life jackets, despite safety jackets being available on board.

Visuals showed that none of the passengers, including children, were wearing life jackets during the ferry ride, and several passengers travelling with two-wheelers on the boat were also seen without safety jackets while crossing the route by water.

In April, a major tragedy occurred in the Bargi Dam reservoir of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, where a capsized cruise boat claimed 13 lives. The accident occurred in the evening when a tourist cruise operated by Madhya Pradesh Tourism sank just 300 meters from the shore, amid wind speeds of around 74 km/h. Around 47 people were on board at the time, even though tickets had been issued to only 29 passengers. A survivor of the tragic accident had revealed that none of the passengers was initially given life jackets, which were allegedly kept locked away and remained inaccessible during the ride.



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