Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Passengers Travelling Without Life Jackets On Gorai-Borivali Ferry Despite Safety Gear Onboard - WATCH

Mumbai: A viral video from Mumbai's Gorai-Borivali jetty has raised serious safety concerns after passengers were allegedly seen travelling by boat without wearing life jackets, despite safety jackets being available on board.

The video of the incident was shared by dahisarkarofficial on its official handle on Instagram. Visuals showed that none of the passengers, including children, were wearing life jackets during the ferry ride. Several passengers travelling with two-wheelers on the boat were also seen without safety jackets while crossing the route by water.

Notably, no staff members or authorities were reportedly seen asking passengers to wear life jackets or follow basic safety rules during the journey, despite a pile of jackets were seen laying on the boat.

According to the report, locals also claimed that such negligence has been continuing on the jetty for a long time and alleged that strict safety protocols are rarely enforced.

Just a few days ago, another video from the same Gorai Jetty had gone viral on social media in which a man was seen questioning passengers for not wearing life jackets. The man urged passengers to wear the safety gear, saying it was necessary for their own protection. He also warned jetty workers of filing a police complaint if standard safety procedures were not followed.

Meanwhile, the issue gained attention following a recent boat tragedy in the Bargi Dam reservoir of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, where a capsized cruise boat claimed 13 lives. The accident occurred in the evening when a tourist cruise operated by Madhya Pradesh Tourism sank just 300 meters from the shore, amid wind speeds of around 74 km/h. Around 47 people were on board at the time, even though tickets had been issued to only 29 passengers.

A survivor of the tragic accident had revealed that none of the passengers were initially given life jackets, which were allegedly kept locked away and remained inaccessible during the ride.

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