Jabalpur Cruise Horror: VIRAL VIDEO Shows Passengers Panicking For Life Jackets As Water Floods Cruise

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing video has surfaced capturing the final moments for some onboard cruise in Jabalpur.

The footage shows panic inside the cruise as water began entering the boat.

In the footage, some passengers can be seen seated, tightly holding their children, while some stand in the middle, trying to balance the boat as it started tilting due to the inflow of water.

The staff was seen distributing life jackets as the passengers panicked.

Watch the video below :

The accident took place on April 30, when a cruise boat carrying around 30 to 40 passengers lost balance mid-way. Eyewitnesses said the boat began to tilt suddenly, possibly due to water entering the vessel or an imbalance caused by movement of passengers.

#WATCH : Videos captured just before the cruise tragedy in Jabalpur reveal major safety lapses.



Passengers can be seen enjoying the ride without life jackets. The incident later claimed nine lives.#Jabalpur #CruiseTragedy #LifeJackets #MadhyaPradesh #BoatTragedy #India… pic.twitter.com/9D0Zwb8vVo — upuknews (@upuknews1) May 1, 2026

The officials confirmed that 24 passengers have been safely evacuated so far, while efforts continue to trace the missing persons.

Seven people (out of 24) rescued safely have reached their homes, while the rest are admitted to different hospitals and their treatment is ongoing, according to the district administration.

Read Also Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: VIDEO Shows Tourists Enjoying Ride Without Life Jackets

As panic spread, passengers reportedly tried to shift positions to stabilize the boat, but the situation quickly worsened. Many struggled to stay steady, while others attempted to protect their family members amid the growing fear, which possibly led to the misbalancing of the boat.

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: A rescue operations are underway after a cruise accident at Bargi Dam. A damaged and submerged part of the vessel has been retrieved using a heavy crane. Authorities are continuing the operation to recover remaining debris and ensure safety at the site pic.twitter.com/nRe7iZeqWO — IANS (@ians_india) April 30, 2026

Rescue teams, including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), rushed to the spot soon after the incident and launched the rescue operation.