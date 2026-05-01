Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: VIDEO Shows Tourists Enjoying Ride Without Life Jackets |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing tourists enjoying the cruise ride-- minutes before the trgedy surfaced on social media on Friday.

The clip highlighted a major safety lapse! The video shows the tourists basking in the cruise ride, the scenic view, the weather and the wind, but none of them are seen wearing life jackets.

The clip has raised serious concerns about safety arrangements on the cruise.

Watch the video here:

The video was captured just a few minutes before the incident.

Strong winds are also visible at the time of the ride. However, within a few moments, the joyful trip turned into a tragic accident.

The video highlights how normal and peaceful the journey appeared just before the incident, which later shocked everyone unexpectedly.

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh cruise boat tragedy: CM Mohan Yadav visits the incident site in Jabalpur, takes stock of the situation, and announces a high-level probe committee.



(Full video available on https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/FAWfmB3Bri — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 1, 2026

MP CM Mohan Yadav visits site

After the tragic cruise accident at Bargi Dam, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the affected area on Friday.

Before reaching the accident site, he met the families of the victims and expressed his condolences. He assured them that the government will provide all possible help and said that no one responsible for the incident will be spared.

The Chief Minister has also formed a 3-member high-level committee to investigate the entire case in detail.

At the site, he met rescue teams including SDERF, NDRF, and the Army, and praised their courage and efforts during the operation. He also appreciated local people and workers who helped save lives during the accident.

The Chief Minister announced a reward of ₹51k for those who helped in the rescue efforts, calling them ‘heroes’ for their bravery and quick action.

CM, PM announce ex-gratia

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced ₹4 lakh financial assistance to the families of those who died in the Jabalpur cruise tragedy on Thursday night.

इस हादसे में जो जनहानि हुई है, वह अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं।



मृतकों के परिवारजनों को राज्य शासन की ओर से ₹4-4 लाख की आर्थिक सहायता प्रदान करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) April 30, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences on Friday and announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia from the PMNRF for the families of the deceased.

The loss of lives due to the capsizing of a boat in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic mishap. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 1, 2026

The incident took place when a tourist cruise capsized at Bargi Dam. So far, 9 people have died, and several others are still missing.