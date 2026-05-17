Man Confronts Gorai Jetty Staff After Passengers Seen Boarding Without Life Jackets; Video Raises Safety Concerns | the loktankrik

Mumbai: A video from Gorai Jetty in Borivali West has surfaced online, raising serious concerns over alleged negligence towards passenger safety during jetty operations.

According to the video shared by 'the loktankrik', several passengers boarding the jetty service were reportedly seen without life jackets, despite safety equipment being a basic requirement for those travelling by water transport. The video has drawn attention to the manner in which passengers were allegedly allowed to board without proper safety checks being enforced by workers and staff present at the spot.

During the incident, a man present at the jetty intervened after noticing that passengers were not wearing life jackets. He reportedly insisted that every passenger wear a life jacket before the jetty departed. The man was also seen questioning the workers and confronting the jetty manager over the alleged lapse in safety measures.

The man can also be heard warning the staff that he would approach the police if basic passenger safety norms continued to be ignored. He also raised questions over who would be held responsible in case of an accident or emergency during the journey.

The incident has sparked discussion among commuters and social media users, with many praising the man for stepping in and ensuring that passengers followed safety rules. Several users described his action as an example of social responsibility, especially at a public transport point used by a large number of people.

The video has also brought renewed focus on safety arrangements at Mumbai’s jetties, where passengers depend on ferry and boat services for daily travel. Commuters have urged the concerned authorities to ensure that life jackets are not merely kept available, but are actually worn by passengers before departure.

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