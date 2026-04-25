15-Year-Old Vasai Girl Falls 70 Feet From Naigaon Flyover Into Water; Residents Raise Safety Concerns Over Lack Of Railings In Vicinity | AI Generated Image

Palghar: In a shocking late-night incident, a 15-year-old girl fell nearly 70 feet into the water below from the Naigaon flyover in Vasai after reportedly losing her balance while sitting on the bridge’s parapet. The incident took place around 11.30 pm on Saturday when the girl was chatting with a friend near Udanpur in Naigaon.

According to information shared by 'hp_live_news' on Instagram, the teenager was seated on the edge of the flyover when she suddenly slipped and plunged into the water below, triggering panic among locals present in the vicinity.

In a swift and courageous response, Harekishan Mitna, who was fishing nearby at the time, immediately jumped into the water and managed to rescue the girl, preventing what could have turned into a fatal accident.

The girl was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention and is reported to be safe.

The incident has once again brought the issue of safety measures on the Naigaon flyover into sharp focus. Local residents have raised concerns over the inadequate railings and have demanded immediate corrective action to prevent such incidents in the future.

Dilapidated Building's Entryway In Mumbai's Mahim Sparks Safety Concerns

A concerning post circulating on X (formerly Twitter) has brought attention to a hazardous entryway of a building in Mahim, raising serious questions about civic negligence and public safety. Residents have alleged that despite multiple complaints, no action has been taken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to a tweet shared by ‘MNCDF Anonymous’, locals from Mahim’s Ward GN have been flagging the deteriorating condition of a building, describing it as both dilapidated and dangerous. The post claims that complaints have been repeatedly lodged with the authorities, but the situation remains unchanged, leaving residents exposed to potential risks.

Visuals accompanying the post paint a worrying picture. One of the images shows the entryway of the building with a large section of flooring collapsed, creating a gaping hole. The damaged portion appears wide enough for a person’s foot to slip through, posing a serious threat of injury to anyone entering or exiting the premises. Another image shows the exterior of the structure, which appears aged and poorly maintained, further reinforcing concerns about its overall structural integrity.

Residents have alleged that they are forced to continue living under such unsafe conditions, adding that the lack of response from civic authorities has only heightened their anxiety. The claims, if accurate, underline a troubling gap between citizen complaints and administrative action.

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