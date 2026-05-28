Mumbai Tragedy: Fisherman Dies After Fishing Boat Capsizes Near Khar; Son & Helper Survive After Swimming To Safety | File Pic [Representative Image/ PTI]

Mumbai: A 55-year-old man died while two others survived after a fishing boat capsized in the sea near Khar Danda on Tuesday evening.

According to officials, the incident took place around 6.15pm near the lighthouse at Warin Pada in Khar (West), when a boat overturned during fishing activity, resulting in three persons falling into the sea. The incident was reported at around 8.28pm by Bhabha Municipal General Hospital, following which police initiated further action.

Speaking to the FPJ, Garg said that the deceased, Ashok Kishan Rathod, and his son Ketan, along with a helper, were in the boat at the time of the incident. After the boat sank, the victims attempted to swim to safety. During the rescue attempt, the father drowned while the other two persons survived and were admitted to hospital for treatment. Police said an accidental death report has been registered.

Doctors said the condition of survivors is stable, and Ketan Rathod was later discharged against medical advice. Police are further investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.