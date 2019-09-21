BEST fares lucrative, but services lag

Mumbai Passengers in the city were attracted to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking's bus service after the revised and lucrative bus fares (Rs 5 minimum) were implemented.

As such, the buses that used to ply empty now have sufficient passengers. After this, the administration launched a bus app for passengers to find the real-time and location of a bus.

BEST had a fleet of 3,337 buses and 10 more electric air-conditioned buses were later added to its fleet. The administration has now decided to increase the number of buses to 6,000 in the fleet. Currently, due to lesser number of buses, passengers have to take a share-auto or taxis to travel.

There are about 3,000 bus stops in Mumbai, and BEST's app is implemented for passengers to know the real-time location of a bus and when it will reach their destination.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and BEST General Manager Surendra Kumar Bagade have tried and tested the app. However, passengers complained about some functions of the app and suggested new features.

Following this, the Municipal Commissioner advised BEST to make appropriate changes. Thus, it will be clear in a few days if the mobile app will benefit a traveller or not.

Meanwhile, there is no independent bus for Tata Power stop from Borivali East. The service of the bus number 299 was closed two year ago that was plying on this route.

Though other buses are running on this route, people have to wait in long queue for hours to board a bus. Passengers are demanding to restart the bus service that was closed two years ago on this route.

Bus 341, 181, 9 and 172 ply between Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar and Antop Hill, but the buses are never on time and passengers demanded to start more buses with better frequency.