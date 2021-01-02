BEST announces new AC bus route in Mulund

Mumbai: Owing to the increasing demand of the local residents, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has announced a new AC bus route at Mulund East in the eastern suburbs of the city.

Buses in the new route 'A 370' will ply between MHADA Colony and Kelkar College and the service will be operational from January 4 (Monday). BEST officials informed that the buses would be available within a frequency of 15 minutes and the first bus service would leave at 6:30 am and the last bus would leave at 9:45 am.

"BEST will put the conductor-less AC mini buses into service which will provide point to point service to the commuters," BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade told FPJ.

Prakash Gangadhare, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator from Mulund and BEST committee member, had been instrumental in urging the management for starting a new bus route in this area. Gangadhare informed that a lot of people living in the residential areas don't have any means of public transportation and the new bus route will ease their commuting woes.

"This new route will ease commuting woes of Mumbaikars and reduce the crowd in the conventional routes already running in this area," Gangadhare told FPJ.

Also from January 4, BEST will extend the A-372 bus route. Presently, buses in this route ply between Shivajinagar Junction and Raj Kapoor Chowk which will be further extended till Trombay bus stop.

BEST officials informed that all the buses running in this route will be air-conditioned and the first bus will leave Trombay at 6 am while the last bus will leave at 9.35 pm daily.