Bereaved kin ransack Vashi Civic Hospital, 4 held

Vashi Police has arrested four people for allegedly ransacking Vashi Civic Hospital, assaulting its security guards and abusing its nursing staff on Wednesday early morning. They damaged medical equipment after one of their relatives died on Tuesday evening.

Police said that the incident happened between 3 am and 4 am on Wednesday morning. The patient Venkataish Suryavanshi, 48, was admitted to Vashi Civic Hospital in a critical condition on Tuesday afternoon. He was unable to breathe properly along with some other ailments. According to the hospital administration, the COVID-19 test was already conducted and the report was awaited.

The police said that the patient was earlier admitted in a private hospital. However, after the condition of the patient deteriorated, he was referred to Vashi Civic Hospital. However, he died during the treatment.

After the incident, the nursing staff as well as other medical staff demanded permanent security at the hospital. Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), said that the civic body will increase private security at the hospital. “Even the police have agreed to provide round the clock security at the hospital,” said Bangar.

Sanjeev Dhumal, senior police inspector of Vashi Police Station, said that four persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. “They are relatives of the deceased person. They will be presented before the court for further custody,” said Dhumal. He added that they are in their twenties.

Meanwhile, the police are also investigating whether they had any weapons, as claimed by the security guards. Security guards deputed at the hospital alleged that they had brought choppers and assaulted them when they tried to prevent them from damaging medical equipment. A video also went viral, showing them damaging the medical equipment.