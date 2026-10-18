Belapur Tree Poisoning: Activists Approach PM Narendra Modi After Repeated Complaints To CIDCO, NMMC Go Unheeded |

Navi Mumbai: More than 25 mature trees in Kille Gaothan, CBD Belapur, have allegedly been poisoned in a renewed attack, prompting environmental activists to approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi for intervention after repeated complaints to the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) failed to ensure their protection.

NatConnect Foundation has written to the Prime Minister seeking urgent action, alleging that the authorities have failed to protect the trees despite repeated appeals. The affected trees include Bhokar (fragrant manjack), Badam (Indian almond), palm, tamarind and Beri (Indian jujube). Activists have reported deliberate cuts to the bark, holes drilled into the trunks and suspected chemical injections.

The latest damage was reported on Saturday, after the perpetrators had briefly stopped their activities following media reports on the earlier incident, said activist Paramdeep Garewal, who spearheaded a citizen-led initiative to revive the damaged trees.

“I am in tears today. Residents and environmentalists spent time, effort and money trying to save these trees, arranging water and treatment with the help of a tree expert. It is heartbreaking to see what appears to be a renewed attack on them,” Garewal said.

The trees are located just behind the NRI Coastal Police Station, virtually across from the NMMC headquarters. NatConnect and local residents had earlier submitted an appeal bearing more than 75 signatures to the NMMC Commissioner, demanding action to protect the trees.

Vishnu Joshi, convenor of Parsik Greens, who inspected the trees along with Garewal, said liquid was visibly oozing from some trunks and a foul chemical odour could be detected.

“These are mature trees that should be protected. The authorities must establish what substance has been used and identify those responsible. The trees need expert treatment and sustained monitoring, not a token response,” Joshi said.

In an attempt to save the trees, Garewal and local residents followed the advice of plantation expert Rajiv Patil. They treated the damaged portions with Bordeaux paste, cleared weeds and construction debris, loosened compacted soil and applied humic acid and organic nutrients to improve the root zone.

NatConnect director B N Kumar criticised the civic authorities for their response, alleging that officials merely applied lime while the NMMC Garden Department failed to ensure proper treatment and protection. He also questioned the suggestion that children were responsible for the damage, saying it could not replace a serious investigation.

“This cannot be dismissed as children’s mischief. The nature and scale of the damage demand a proper investigation. Both CIDCO and NMMC have been repeatedly alerted, yet the trees remain vulnerable,” Kumar said.

The incident has raised concerns over the protection of mature trees at a time when Navi Mumbai needs to expand its green cover to tackle pollution, rising temperatures and climate risks.

Kumar pointed to the 3-30-300 urban greening rule, which recommends that every home have a view of at least three trees, neighbourhoods maintain 30% tree canopy cover, and quality green spaces be accessible within 300 metres.

“While cities should be growing their green cover, we are struggling to protect mature trees. Authorities must act before these trees are lost,” Kumar said.

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