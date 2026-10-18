‘Have Police Personnel Been Brought To Delhi To Play Dandiya?’: Uddhav Thackeray Backs ‘Regime Change’ Call

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at an event on Saturday, October 17, 2026. | Screenshot via X/Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday backed activist Prashant Bhushan’s statement that the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party-led protests against the Election Commission are aimed at “regime change”, saying that a government that responds to protests with force should indeed be changed.

Speaking at an awards ceremony organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Patrakar Parishad, Thackeray remarked: “I want to ask those who raise the issue of ‘regime change’ from (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi to (Defence Minister) Rajnath Singh – has the government brought thousands of police personnel to Delhi to play dandiya during Navratri?”

Here is a video snippet of Uddhav Thackeray's remarks:

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‘Such a regime must indeed be buried’

The former Maharashtra chief minister alleged: “The police are assaulting the youth and women, tearing their clothes and dragging them away. Such a regime must indeed be buried, and that is why we are protesting.”

Thackeray also took a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over reports that a cockroach effigy is slated to be burned alongside that of Raavan at a Dussehra event in Delhi.

The event is being organised by the Shri Keshav Ramlila Committee, which is headed by BJP MLA Ashok Goel. The MLA, however, reportedly denied that the effigy was a reference to the Cockroach Janta Party.

Nevertheless, commenting on the matter, Thackeray quipped on Saturday: “Those who claim to have brought Lord Ram are afraid of a cockroach.”

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Dussehra rallies

Thackeray is slated to address the party’s annual Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park at Dadar on October 20.

The Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, meanwhile, will hold its rally at the NESCO ground in Goregaon.

