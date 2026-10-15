Delhi Ramlila To Burn Giant Cockroach Effigy, Organisers Say It's About Cleanliness, Not Politics | AI Representational Image

New Delhi, Oct 15: A 30-foot-tall "cockroach" effigy will go up in flames alongside those of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad at a Ramlila in the national capital this year.

The Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee, which organises Ramlila in Pitampura, said the insect represents "filth and dirt" and the initiative is part of the "Swachh Bharat" and "Swachh Delhi" campaigns.

Committee denies political motivation

Ashok Goel, the committee president and a BJP MLA, told PTI that the decision is not politically motivated.

Burning the cockroach effigy is meant to reinforce the message of the victory of good over evil and cleanliness, he said.

The "cockroach" will also feature among the 'asuras' in Ravan's army, Goel said.

Cockroach Janata Party protests in Delhi

The decision comes against the backdrop of the Cockroach Janata Party's protests in the national capital, first against ex-education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and now for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

In June and July, the group sat in protest at Jantar Mantar for over a month and marched to Parliament on July 20, eventually forcing Pradhan to resign as minister.

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Protests over electoral roll revision

The CJP has returned to the streets, joining opposition parties and student organisations in demonstrations demanding the resignation of the CEC over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The protests in Delhi led to the detention of many activists, students and journalists.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)