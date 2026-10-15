'We All Want Regime Change': Prashant Bhushan Accuses BJP Of Hypocrisy, Says It Is A Constitutional Right | Video

Advocate Prashant Bhushan | IANS

Advocate Prashant Bhushan on Thursday, October 15, defended demands for a change in government, asserting that calling for “regime change” is not a criminal offence in a democratic country like India. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hypocrisy, claiming that it had previously organised protests with a similar objective.

“There will definitely be a regime change. We all want a regime change. Is there anything wrong with that?” Bhushan told reporters in Delhi.

He alleged that the BJP was now accusing others of conspiring to bring about a change in government despite having staged protests seeking the same outcome in the past.

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“BJP protested multiple times for regime change, and then they say they are teaching conspiracy for regime change,” he said.

Bhushan argued that seeking a change of government was a constitutional right of every citizen. Referring to the Supreme Court's position on sedition, he maintained that criticism or opposition to the government could not be treated as an offence unless it involved violence or the promotion of public disorder.

“Getting the regime change is every citizen’s constitutional right. That is why the Supreme Court had said that the sedition law made by the Britishers was unconstitutional, and that is why, unless violence or causing public disorder is not encouraged, only creating disaffection against the government is not an offence under our Constitution,” he said.

His remarks came amid protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the INDIA bloc against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over various issues, including allegations concerning electoral processes.