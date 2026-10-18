'We Must Fight Unitedly': Shiv Sena (UBT) To Focus On Protection Of Constitution At October 20 Dussehra Rally

'We Must Fight Unitedly': Sena (UBT) To Focus On Constitution Protection At Dussehra Rally On October 20 | File Photo.

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Sunday announced that the party's Dussehra rally this year will focus on protecting the Constitution. The Dussehra Melava, a long-standing tradition of the party, is scheduled to take place at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on October 20.

Rally to focus on Constitution protection

The announcement comes amid ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Taking to its official X account, the party wrote, “If our freedom, rights, and authority are being trampled upon, we must fight unitedly!”

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Announcing the key focus of the Dussehra gathering, scheduled for October 20, 2026, at 5 pm at Shivteerth, the party shared a message stating, “This year's Dussehra gathering is for the protection of the Constitution.”

Traffic advisory issued for Dussehra Melava

The Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Shiv Sena (UBT) Dussehra Melava.

Thousands of party workers and supporters are expected to arrive from across Maharashtra for the rally. In view of the anticipated crowd, the police have announced road closures, traffic diversions, no-parking zones and designated parking areas for buses and cars.

Restrictions and diversions on October 20

According to reports, the restrictions will remain in force from 8 am to 11.55 pm on October 20. The notification was issued by Dr Dipali Dhate, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters and Central), Traffic.

Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, as traffic congestion is expected on roads around Dadar. Traffic snarls are also possible on the Western and Eastern Express Highways and connecting arterial roads.

The Mumbai Traffic Police have urged motorists to follow the prescribed diversions and instructions issued by personnel deployed in the area.

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