Dussehra Melava 2026: Mumbai Traffic Police Announces Road Closures, Diversions & Parking Restrictions In Dadar On October 20; Check Details |

Mumbai: Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Shiv Sena (UBT) Dussehra Melava scheduled to be held at Shivaji Park in Dadar on Tuesday, October 20. With thousands of party workers and supporters expected to arrive from across Maharashtra, the police have announced road closures, traffic diversions, no-parking zones and designated parking areas for buses and cars.

The restrictions will remain in force from 8 am to 11.55 pm on October 20, Mid-day reported, according to a notification issued by Dr Dipali Dhate, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters and Central), Traffic. Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, as congestion is expected on roads around Dadar, with possible traffic snarls on the Western and Eastern Express Highways and connecting arterial roads.

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Road Closures & Alternative Routes

Vehicles will not be allowed on Swatantryaveer Savarkar Road between Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction and Kapad Bazar Junction in Mahim. Motorists can take the alternative route via Siddhivinayak Junction, S K Bole Road, Agar Bazar, Portuguese Church and Gokhale Road.

Traffic restrictions will also apply between Raja Bade Chowk Junction and Keluskar Marg North Junction. Motorists can use L J Road, Gokhale Road and Steelman Junction as an alternative route. Vehicles travelling southwards on Lt Dilip Gupte Road from Pandurang Naik Marg Junction will face restrictions and should proceed towards Raja Bade Junction before taking L J Road.

Entry from Gadkari Chowk Junction towards both the north and south stretches of Keluskar Road will also be restricted, with M B Raut Marg suggested as an alternative. Depending on crowd movement, the traffic police may introduce additional diversions during the day.

Additional Traffic Diversions In Dadar

Traffic on Bal Govindas Marg, from Padmabai Thakkar Marg Junction towards L J Marg via Senapati Bapat Marg, may be diverted through Manorama Nagarkar Marg. Vehicles on Dadasaheb Rege Road between Senapati Bapat Statue and Gadkari Junction will be diverted via L J Road, Gokhale Road and Ranade Road.

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No-parking Restrictions On 8 Roads

Parking will be prohibited on eight roads and stretches during the specified period. These include Swatantryaveer Savarkar Road, from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction to Yes Bank Signal; both north and south stretches of Keluskar Road; M B Raut Road from its junction with Swatantryaveer Savarkar Road; Pandurang Naik Marg; Dadasaheb Rege Marg between Senapati Bapat Statue and Gadkari Junction; Lt Dilip Gupte Marg between Shivaji Park Gate No. 5 and Shitaladevi Temple Junction; N C Kelkar Marg between Gadkari Junction and Hanuman Temple Junction; and L J Road between Raja Bade Junction and Gadkari Junction.

Designated Parking For Arriving Vehicles

The traffic police have also designated parking facilities for vehicles arriving from different parts of Mumbai and Maharashtra. Buses entering through the Western Express Highway will be directed to Senapati Bapat Road and Kamgar Ground in Elphinstone West. Cars can be parked at Indiabulls Finance Centre on Senapati Bapat Marg and Kohinoor Square in the Kohinoor Mill Compound, Dadar West.

Buses arriving via the Eastern Express Highway from Thane and Navi Mumbai will be directed to parking areas at Five Gardens on Lady Jamshedji Road, Nathalal Parekh Marg and Edanwala Road in Matunga East, and R A K Road near R A K/4 Rasta in Wadala West.

Vehicles arriving from South Mumbai via Veer Savarkar Road will drop passengers at Ravindra Natya Mandir before proceeding to designated parking areas. Buses can park on Appasaheb Marathe Road in Prabhadevi, while cars can use Indiabulls 1 Centre at Jupiter Mill Compound on Senapati Bapat Road in Elphinstone West.

The Mumbai Traffic Police have urged motorists to follow the prescribed diversions and instructions issued by personnel deployed in the area. Commuters travelling through Dadar, Mahim, Prabhadevi and neighbouring areas on October 20 have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

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