RSS Invites Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar To October 20 Dussehra Celebrations In Nagpur Amid Strained Ties With Modi Government | File Pics

Mumbai: In a surprise move, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has invited former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar as a guest for its annual Dussehra celebrations in Nagpur on October 20. The move has raised eyebrows in view of the strained relations between the Union government and Dhankhar since the latter unceremoniously stepped down on July 22, 2025 citing health reasons.

In a note issued on Tuesday, Rajesh Loya, the sanghchalak of Nagpur, announced that Dhankhar has been invited as a guest along with Yaniv Revach, the Consulate General of Israel, at the function where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will deliver his annual address. Sanjay Gupta, Chief Editor of Daily Jagran, will be the chief guest.

“Normally, we invite many dignitaries as guests. Dhankhar will be one of those guests,” said a senior RSS official based in Mumbai.

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The Dussehra function will also be the culmination of the celebrations of the RSS’ centenary year. A Sangh insider views at the invitation to Dhankhar, a bête noire of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a sign of the organisation’s attempt to underpin its authority. “There is a misconception that the Sangh is playing a secondary role to the BJP since last couple of years. Dhankhar’s presence at the Vijaya Dashmi utsav will clear that misconception,” the insider said.

An invitation to Dhankar is the next episode in the series of statements Bhagwat has made with an indirect reference to Modi. In last year’s Dussehra address, Bhagwat had expressed concerns over the communal tension in Manipur. “The state was still waiting for peace after a year of ethnic violence”, he had said in a remark interpreted as a criticism of the Union government’s handling of the crisis. Modi had visited Manipur after this statement only.

In other notable and pointed remarks Bhagwat has said, A true “sevak” works without arrogance or the feeling of “I did this,” and maintains decorum. And: In a democracy, the opposition should be treated as a “pratipaksh” (counterpart) rather than an “anti-national” adversary.