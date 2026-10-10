RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale Meets Akie Abe To Strengthen Bharat–Japan Cultural Ties

RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale meets Akie Abe and Nippon Kaigi Chairman Tomohiko Taniguchi at Keshav Kunj in New Delhi to discuss strengthening Bharat–Japan relations | File Photo

New Delhi, October 10, 2026: RSS Sarkaryavah Shri Dattatreya Hosabale met Mrs Akie Abe, wife of former Japanese Prime Minister late Shri Shinzo Abe, and Chairperson of the Foundation for Social Contribution, and Shri Tomohiko Taniguchi, Chairman of Nippon Kaigi, on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at Keshav Kunj, the RSS Karyalaya in New Delhi.

Focus on Bharat–Japan relations

The meeting featured a cordial and substantive exchange of views on strengthening Bharat–Japan relations, with particular emphasis on the longstanding civilisational bonds between the two countries, cultural cooperation and people-centric initiatives.

The interaction lasted over an hour, reflecting a shared interest in deepening engagement between Bharat and Japan. The discussions highlighted the importance of fostering greater mutual understanding and strengthening cultural connections between the people of the two nations.

Exploring avenues for cooperation

Mrs Akie Abe, in her capacity as Chairperson of the Foundation for Social Contribution, and Shri Tomohiko Taniguchi, representing Nippon Kaigi, engaged with Shri Hosabale on avenues for enhanced cooperation in these areas.

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The participants expressed a shared commitment to exploring opportunities for collaboration and further strengthening the cultural ties between Bharat and Japan. The RSS leadership, the Foundation for Social Contribution and the Nippon Kaigi delegation agreed to explore initiatives that would deepen people-to-people connections and build upon the enduring civilisational relationship between the two countries.