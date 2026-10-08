RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Address World Hindu Congress In Mumbai This December | File Pic

Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will address the inaugural session of the fourth World Hindu Congress (WHC), to be held from December 18 to 20 at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai.

More than 4,000 delegates from over 60 countries are expected to attend the gathering, which will bring together Hindu leaders, thinkers, professionals and representatives of diverse fields and institutions from across the world. The congress will provide a global platform for Hindu leaders and institutions to connect, deliberate, collaborate and share ideas on the future of Hindu society and its contribution to the world.

Global gathering of Hindu leadership

Announcing the agenda on Thursday at a media briefing, Swami Vigyananand, initiator of the WHC and joint general secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said the 2026 edition would be the world's biggest gathering of Hindu leadership.

Vigyananand said the WHC was born out of his view that Hindus needed to work strategically to position themselves globally in key areas of influence, including the economy, education, academia, media and politics.

"Hindu society today is more visible and respected across the world than ever before, but this is not the time to rest. The World Hindu Congress provides a platform for organisations, activists and individuals to connect, collaborate and contribute with a shared commitment and collective resolve," he said.

Four plenaries to address key issues

The WHC will feature four special plenary sessions on Dharma, Samaj, Vishwakarma and Bhasha. The Dharma plenary will bring together spiritual leaders representing diverse Dharmic traditions, sampradayas, spiritual institutions and philosophical schools from India and other parts of the world to discuss the role of Dharma in contemporary society.

The Samaj plenary will focus on social cohesion, community development and challenges before Hindu society. The Bhasha plenary will highlight the linguistic diversity of Hindu society and the role of languages in preserving civilisational knowledge, literature, traditions and cultural identity.

"Bhasha is a mode of communication and is a unifying factor and not a dividing factor. Religious leaders like Shankaracharya and Ramanuja from the south were welcomed at the birth [of Hinduism]. The political class is trying to create divisions," said Vigyananand.

Focus on skills and entrepreneurship

The Vishwakarma plenary will focus on skills, skilled workforce, entrepreneurship, innovation and the contribution of artisans, craftsmen and professionals to economic and social development. It will explore ways to strengthen the dignity of skilled work and create opportunities for the next generation.

"Hindus are becoming a largely white-collared workforce and losing our industrial skills," Vigyananand said.

Over 150 speakers across 45 sessions

The WHC 2026 will feature more than 45 sessions and over 150 speakers, with participation from leaders and experts from the economy, politics, education, youth, Hindu organisations, women and media. Its theme is "Samanam Vratam Saha Chittam – Shared Commitment, Collective Resolve."

The WHC is held once every four years, with previous editions in New Delhi in 2014, Chicago in 2018 and Bangkok in 2023.

A World Hindu Expo, aimed at stimulating trade and commerce and fostering economic growth for Hindu society, will also be launched as part of WHC 2026.

Also Watch:

Prominent leaders confirm participation

Among those who have confirmed their participation are Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis; Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma; Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav; writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi; lyricist, screenwriter and poet Manoj Muntashir; National Stock Exchange of India Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan; BMC Municipal Commissioner and Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Ashwini Bhide; Central Electricity Authority Chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad; NITI Aayog member Abhay Karandikar; L&T Precision Engineering and Systems Vice-President and Head, Corporate Centre, Sanjay Chakraborty; Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister member Sanjeev Sanyal; AgniKul Cosmos co-founder and CEO Srinath Ravichandran; ReNew founder, chairman and CEO Sumant Sinha; Sarvam AI co-founder Vivek Raghavan; Ballistic Learning Systems CEO Mallika Bajaj; Prinja and Partners (UK) director Nawal Prinja; RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Vice-Chairman Shashwat Goenka; Yulu Bike co-founder RK Misra; and Indian Overseas Bank Managing Director and CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava.

Ajay Piramal is the chairman, while Vishad Mafatlal and Mahesh Bhagchandka are the vice-chairmen of the WHC 2026 Mumbai organising team.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/