Mumbai: 'India's Knowledge Tradition Can Help Address Global Challenges,' Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat | VIDEO | PTI

Mumbai: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said dharma and rashtra are inseparable in India and asserted that the country’s vast knowledge tradition has a role to play in addressing the challenges confronting the world.

Addressing the 14th conference of the All India Vihar Seva group, a Jain youth service organisation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said the world was grappling with contradictions between development and environmental protection, individual freedom and family life, and religious faith and conflict.

Bhagwat also said the conflicts and dilemmas in the world could not be resolved by choosing one side at the cost of another.

VIDEO | Mumbai: "Bharat's identity comprises diversity in languages, faiths, castes and cultures, and it can contribute to building a better world by combining its traditional knowledge with modern progress," says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/O8ow4DMtOn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 2, 2026

Development and environment challenges

“As development increases, the environment gets damaged. And where the environment has to be protected, development cannot take place. As individual freedom increases, families are breaking apart. There is a breakdown in society,” he said.

Bhagwat said India had a historical tradition of sharing its knowledge without conquering other countries or converting people. “The world knows that the path will come from India,” he said.

He said India possessed a vast knowledge tradition comprising the Vedas, Upanishads, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Gita, Jain Agamas, Tripitaka, Guru Granth Sahib and the teachings of saints.

Bhagwat speaks about Gen Z

Speaking about the youth, Bhagwat said those from Gen Z who go abroad are reminded by people that their origin is in Bharat, its tradition and knowledge.

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According to him, the younger generation must be taught how to face upcoming challenges, continue moving forward irrespective of success or failure and make their lives meaningful.

People want Gen Z to tell them about their specialities and identity, Bhagwat added.

“Our country has a very great treasure of knowledge, which the world needs today,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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