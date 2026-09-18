RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Addresses Yuva Dharma Sansad In Ujjain, Says ‘Dharma Is Not Religion, But A Discipline That Guides Life’ | VIDEO

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat In Ujjain: ‘Dharma Is Not Religion, But A Discipline That Guides Life’ | VIDEO |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said Dharma is not religion but a discipline of life that guides human actions, values and responsibilities. Addressing the 'Yuva Dharma Sansad' (Youth Dharma Parliament) in Ujjain, he said the true meaning of Dharma has often been misunderstood due to its comparison with the Western concept of religion. He emphasised that Dharma remains constant, while happiness and sorrow are temporary phases of life.

Dharma vs religionRSS Chief Explains Difference Between Dharma And Religion

Speaking at the Youth Dharma Parliament in Ujjain, he said Dharma is not limited to rituals or religious practices but represents a disciplined way of living.

Bhagwat said confusion about the meaning of Dharma has emerged because people have forgotten the original concept behind the word. He said visitors from Western countries observed India’s traditions, rituals and discipline related to Dharma and understood it through the framework of their own idea of religion. Later, Indians also began using the term religion for Dharma.

Explaining the difference between Dharma and religion, Bhagwat said rituals are only one part of Dharma and not its complete meaning. He compared Dharma practices with physical training in wrestling, saying that just as exercises help a wrestler prepare, rituals and discipline help a person practise Dharma.

The RSS chief said following Dharma helps individuals achieve fulfilment in life and move towards Moksha (liberation). He urged people to remain committed to Dharma despite temporary difficulties, desires or challenges.

Bhagwat also expressed happiness that young people were discussing Dharma and Indian philosophy. He said Dharma is not something meant only for old age, rejecting the belief that texts like the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana should be read only after retirement. According to him, Dharma remains relevant from the beginning to the end of life.

The three-day Youth Dharma Parliament 2026 began on September 17 at Geeta Bhawan in Ujjain. The event includes discussions on Dharma, artificial intelligence and information conflicts. Around 300 scholars, teachers, researchers and religious leaders are participating along with nearly 1,700 students from across the country.

The sixth edition of the Youth Dharma Parliament is being held in Ujjain after previous editions in Kashi, Ayodhya, Haridwar, Mathura and Kanchipuram. Earlier events witnessed participation from around 7,100 people. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to attend the concluding session on September 19.