‘Crores Of Diyas, But What Did The Country Gain?’ BJP's Aashirvad Ka Diya Sparks Online Debate| VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday celebrations in Madhya Pradesh came with a spectacular glow on September 17, as 3.55 crore diyas were lit across the state. Ujjain alone saw 33.27 lakh lamps light up the banks of the Shipra, while Bhopal also joined the celebrations, with 2.5 lakh diyas lit along VIP Road near the lake and in other prominent areas. Amid the festive display, a journalist questioned whether spending on crores of lamps actually benefits the country.

‘Crores Of Diyas Were Lit, But What Did The Country Gain?’

Questioning the purpose of the diya lighting for PM Modi’s birthday, the journalist said, “Aapke janmdin pe ye jo crores ke diye jalaye gaye, isse kya fayda hua desh ka? Ye diye to pani se nahi jalte na, Pradhan Mantri ji?”

The journalist questioned what benefit the country gained from lighting crores of lamps on the Prime Minister’s birthday, adding that the diyas, after all, did not burn with water.

Rising Oil Prices

The journalist also linked the diya lighting with the cost of oil, referring to recent appeals to people to reduce their oil consumption. “Abhi kuch dino pehle aap keh rahe the ki aap tel kam khaiye, aur aapke janmdin pe karodon diye jalaye gaye. Tel bhi lagbhag 200 rupaye liter aa raha hai.”

The journalist said that people had recently been asked to reduce their oil consumption, while crores of diyas were being lit for the birthday celebrations despite oil costing nearly Rs 200 a litre.

The journalist further pointed out that every diya requires oil, a wick and the lamp itself, raising questions about the overall expense involved in the birthday celebrations.

“Ek diye ki cost yadi hum ek rupaye bhi lete hain, isme diya hai, bati hai, tel hai.” In other words, even if the cost of each diya was taken as just Rs 1, the expense would include the lamp, wick and oil.

‘These Diyas Will Go Out In 15-20 Minutes’

The journalist also questioned what happens to the lamps after the celebration ends. “Ye diye lagbhag 15-20 minute baad bujh jayenge. Iske baad is saare diyon ko samet ke Nagar Nigam wale le jayenge. Nagar Nigam wale apna kaam itna fast kar rahe hain ki jo diye jal rahe hain, un jalte hue diyon ko bujha ke wo bori mein daal rahe hain.”

The journalist said the diyas would go out within 15-20 minutes and would then be collected by municipal workers, adding that some of the still-burning lamps were also being put out and placed in sacks.

The remark highlighted the short-lived nature of the diya lighting event and the clean-up that follows such large public celebrations.

‘Janmdin Pe Rozgar Mela Lagaiye’

The journalist then suggested that the PM Modi birthday celebrations could have focused on public-service activities instead. “Pradhan Mantri ji, janamdin har koi manata hai, janmdin har vyakti vishesh ka mamla hai. Lekin janmdin pe itna kharcha kyu?”

The journalist said that birthdays are personal occasions, but questioned the need for such high expenditure on the celebrations.

The journalist further said, “Yadi aap ye bolte ki janmdin pe aap gayon ko chara khilaiye, rozgar mela lagaiye, to samajh aata ki aapke janmdin pe ek accha message jaa raha hai, koi seva ka karya kiya ja raha hai.”

The journalist suggested that feeding cows or organising employment fairs on the occasion could have sent a message of public service.

The journalist ended by asking, “Lekin ye kaun se seva ka karya hai, Pradhan Mantri ji?” - questioning what public service was being achieved through the diya lighting.

The comments added a subtle satirical layer to the PM Modi birthday celebrations, shifting attention from the visual spectacle of crores of diyas to questions about cost, resources and public benefit.