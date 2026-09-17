Over 33 Lakh Diyas Light Up Ujjain On PM Modi’s 76th Birthday, World Record Claimed | FP photo

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): A new world record was created on the banks of river Kshipra by collectively lighting 33,27,125 earthen lamps on Thursday evening to mark the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with BJP national president Nitin Nabin, state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal and state in-charge Mahendra Singh, launched the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' by lighting an 'Aashirwad Diya' at Ramghat on the banks of the Kshipra river.

A world record was set by lighting 31,15,630 earthen lamps across the Kshipra riverbanks and 2,11,495 at the Mahakal Mahalok complex.

As soon as the Chief Minister and the BJP national president lit the ceremonial lamp, thousands of volunteers simultaneously lit earthen lamps arranged along both banks of the Kshipra river.

The massive lighting operation covering the Kshipra banks, various ghats and Mahakal Mahalok was completed in just three minutes.

The moment the 'Aashirwad Diya' was lit at Ramghat, a siren sounded and 25,000 volunteers immediately began lighting more than 3.1 million lamps across the Kshipra banks and Mahakal Mahalok.

The illuminated ghats and millions of glowing lamps seemed to radiate a light of respect and affection, honouring the work Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated to nation-building and patriotic service over the past 25 years.

The 'Deepotsav' (festival of lights) was celebrated at Ramghat, Datta Akhada, Kedareshwar Ghat, Sunhari Ghat, Bhukhi Mata Ghat and other ghats along the Kshipra, as well as at Mahakal Mahalok.

Prior to this, Chief Minister Yadav, Nabin, Khandelwal and Singh participated in the 'Kshipra Aarti' at Ramghat, offering prayers and performing the ritual worship of Mother Kshipra. At Kartik Mela Ground, volunteers lit lamps to form a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate his birthday.

Prominent among those present included district minister in-charge Gautem Tetwal, MPs Anil Firojiya and Lata Wankhede, Rajya Sabha members Balyogi Umeshnath and Kavita Patidar, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, MLAs Anil Jain Kaluheda and Satish Malviya and Ujjain Municipal Corporation speaker Kalavati Yadav.