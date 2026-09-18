2.5 Lakh ‘Aashirwad Ka Diyas’ Illuminate Bhopal On PM Modi’s 76th Birthday | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 2.50 lakh earthen lamps, Aashirwad Ka Diya, were illuminated in Bhopal to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday on Thursday.

The symbolic gesture was organised to offer prayers for Prime Minister's long life and good health, while simultaneously commemorating his 25 years of public service, a journey that began when he first became the chief minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001.

The collective celebrations spread across 11 major locations spanning 17 villages in the Bhopal district. The lamp-lighting marked the official launch of Seva Sankalp Abhiyan (Service and Resolve Campaign), a month-long public outreach initiative running from September 17 to October 17.

Led by chief minister Mohan Yadav, the campaign across Madhya Pradesh will follow up the festivities with various welfare activities including free property registration drives, health camps, and massive blood donation camps.

Blood donation was held at JP Hospital. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered fruit juice to blood donors at the programme.

Minister Vishvas Sarang, Bhopal MP Alok Sharma, MLAs Rameshwar Sharma and Bhagwandas Sabnani and other BJP leaders participated in Ashirwad Ka Diya programme.

Bhopal MP Alok Sharma distributed sweets on this occasion. Minister for sports Vishvas Sarang illuminated 'diyas' at 25 ft high tower at his residence at 74-Bungalow at Link Road No. 1. Collector Priyank Mishra, BMC commissioner Sanskriti Jain joined diya illumination programme at Roshanpura Square.