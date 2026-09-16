CM Mohan Yadav Steps In As Patwaris Flag Drone Survey Errors Under SVAMITVA Scheme In Bhopal | Representative image

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CM allays fears of Patwaris over Swamitva yojana issue

Our Staff Reporter

Bhopal

Before the start of cabinet on Tuesday, informal discussion was done over providing benefit of Swamitva Yojana to eligible beneficiaries in rural areas on Tuesday.

During the discussion, Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal suggested that the registry period should be reduced by patwaris to one month instead of 4-5 month period. His suggestion received backup from CM Mohan Yadav, who said that Collectors should make patwaris understand that, as this is the decision of the government, patwaris will not get entangled anywhere. Hence, registry work should be done in speedy manner.

Patwaris, having the registry powers in the scheme, have the grudge that the government should clarify who will be responsible for errors in drone survey and population records under the scheme. They are also against the Deed of Conveyance. The voices are being raised by patwaris in districts.

As far as government stand is concerned then it is going to bear the stamp duty and registry cost under the scheme and beneficiaries will not need to pay the same during the registry. So far, 68 lakh records have been prepared under the scheme; of them, 50,000 are private.

Informal cabinet discussion also shed light on proposed inauguration of CM Sugam Parivahan Bus Yatra scheme from Indore.

Approval of Rs 42, 490 crore for continuity of schemes & development works

Cabinet approved Rs 42,490 crore for integrated development, continuity of various schemes and strengthening of structure. It also ratified the government decision to provide an additional Rs 250 to Ladli Behana on Raksha Bandhan.

A sum of Rs 36006. 22 crores was earmarked for continuation of the central sponsored Integrated Education Scheme till 2030-31.

Similarly, Rs 1, 166. 60 crores were sanctioned for continuity of 11 schemes of the Transport Department till March 31, 2031.

Apart from this, a sum of Rs 491 crores was provided for the continuity of 8 schemes of the Horticulture Department for the next 5 years.

Interest-free loan of Rs 2, 220.62 crore to MARKFED

Cabinet decided to provide an interest-free loan of Rs 2,220.62 crore to the Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Marketing Federation (MARKFED) to ensure repayment of the outstanding foodgrain credit-limit loan for Rabi Marketing Year 2024-25 by September 30, 2026.