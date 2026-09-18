Bhopal Gets 10 More E-Buses, New 33.6-Km Bairagarh-Mandideep Route Starts September 18 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) added 10 electric buses to its urban transport network on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday, which was celebrated on Thursday.

The buses will operate on four routes from Friday while five more are scheduled to be added from Monday.

The new deployment includes B-38, a 33.6-km route connecting Bairagarh E-Bus Depot with HEG in Mandideep.

The route covers Bairagarh Market, Lalghati, Collectorate, Nadra Bus Stand, Bhopal railway station, Jahangirabad, PHQ, Birla Mandir, Vallabh Bhavan, DB Mall and Board Office Square Metro station.

From Board Office, the buses will pass through Chetak Bridge, ISBT, Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, DRM Metro Station, Barkatullah University, Bagsewania, Ashima Mall, RKDF, Misrod, 11 Mile, Indus Town and Chinar Dream City before terminating at HEG, Mandideep.

As per the revised schedule, e-bus services will run from 6.30 am to 9pm. Officials said the 10 buses will take the operational fleet to 40, with five more to be deployed based on passenger demand and operational requirements.