Before Dongri, 9 building collapse incidents and other deadly mishaps in Mumbai

At least 14 have been reported dead after a 100-year-old building in Mumbai’s Dongri area collapsed on Tuesday. The collapse was reported at 11:40 am on Tuesday in the morning and the officials said that nearly 40 people were feared to be trapped. Three teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire tenders were rushed to the spot to carry out the rescue operations which are underway.

Confirming that the building is 100 years old, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government has ordered an investigation into the building collapse. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed grief over the death of people in the building collapse. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday extended condolences to the families of those killed in the tragic building collapse that took place. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also urged party workers to extend all possible support in the relief and rescue operations at the Mumbai building collapse site.

While the Dongri building collapse has sent shivers to all Mumbaikars, here's a list of building collapse and accidents involving infrastructure in the country's financial capital and its satellite towns in the last few years:

April 4, 2013: 74 people, including 18 children, killed as an unauthorised under-construction building collapses near Mumbra in neighbouring Thane.

September 27, 2013: 61 people killed and 32 injured as four-storey Babu Genu Market building housing civic body employees collapses.

July 26, 2017: 17 dead and 22 injured after four-storey Sai Siddhi apartment in suburban Ghatkopar collapses. Local Shiv Sena leader arrested for allegedly carrying out structural changes on the ground floor which led to collapse.

September 1, 2017: 33 people killed as 117-year-old five-storey Husaini Building collapses in Bhendi Bazar in South Mumbai.

September 27, 2017: 23 railway commuters killed and 39 injured in stampede on a foot overbridge at then Elphinstone Road railway station.

July 28, 2018: A part of the 47-year-old Gokhale Road Bridge in suburban Andheri collapses on the rail track below killing two local train passengers.

December 23, 2018: Three people are dead and six injured after a ground-plus two chawl built by the state-run agency Mhada collapses in suburban Goregaon.

March 15, 2019: Six killed and 30 injured when a foot overbridge outside the iconic CSMT railway station collapses.

July 2, 2019: 29 dead and 70 injured after a compound wall collapses on a slum in suburban Malad.

July 16, 2019: At least 14 killed as a building collapses in south Mumbai's Dongri area.