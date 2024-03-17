 'Baseless & Malicious': Adani Group's Response On Rahul Gandhi's 'Selling All Of Mumbai To Adani' Remark In Dharavi
Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack against Gautam Adani and PM Modi during his public address near Dharavi.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Mumbai: In response to recent allegations made by Rahul Gandhi during the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's final leg in Mumbai, the Adani Group has vehemently refuted claims of impropriety regarding the Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

The controversy stems from Gandhi's statement on Friday accusing the government of 'selling all of Mumbai to Adani.' Gandhi launched a scathing attack against Gautam Adani and PM Modi during his public address near Dharavi. While terming Dharavi as the powerhouse of skills of the nation, Gandhi alleged that the Modi government is handing it over in the hands of Adani. He also reportedly stated that the government is selling all of the city to Adani.

Adani Group's Response On RaGa's Allegations

In a strongly worded response, the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt. Ltd. (DRPPL), a subsidiary of the Adani Group, dismissed these allegations as baseless and malicious.

According to DRPPL, the selection process for the redevelopment project was conducted with utmost transparency and fairness. The Adani Group secured the bid through a competitive tender process, where their proposal was deemed the most meritorious among both national and international participants. Moreover, the terms and conditions of the tender were finalized during the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which included the Congress party, the Adani group said in a statement.

Provisions For Those Who Are Eligible/Non-Eligible Tenement Residents

Addressing concerns about the displacement of Dharavi residents, DRPPL emphasized their commitment to providing adequate housing to eligible tenement residents. Under the project, each eligible resident is guaranteed a minimum of 350 square feet of living space, setting a new standard for Slum Rehabilitation Authority projects. Additionally, provisions have been made for those who may not qualify for tenement housing, ensuring they receive accommodations through government schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the rental housing scheme of the Government of Maharashtra.

The Adani Group reiterated its dedication to transforming Dharavi into a model of urban redevelopment, prioritising the well-being of its residents. The project aims to improve living conditions with a human-centric approach, focusing on transparency and collaboration with all stakeholders, said the company in its statement.

