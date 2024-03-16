'Rahul Gandhi's 6,700 Km Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Ends': Priyanka Gandhi Joins Brother In Mumbai

On Saturday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined her brother Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as it traveled to Dharavi in Mumbai. Later in the evening, the yatra concluded at Dadar's Chaityabhoomi, the memorial of the revered social icon Babasaheb Ambedkar.

While addressing the gathering, Priyanka said, "Today, Rahul Gandhi's 6,700 km Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will come to an end...This yatra was conducted by him to reveal to you all the reality of this country. Today, it's very significant to grasp the reality of this nation... There is a sharp attack on public awareness, and to make you all aware of that, he (Rahul Gandhi) began the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'..."

Originating from strife-torn Manipur on January 14, the yatra entered Mumbai from neighboring Thane on its 63rd day. AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and AICC State In-Charge Ramesh Chennithala accompanied the Gandhi siblings in an open jeep.

Rahul Gandhi is leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which has traversed through 16 states and 110 districts and is currently in Maharashtra. The yatra is set to wrap up in Mumbai on Sunday, where the Congress intends to hold a massive rally at Shivaji Park to mark its conclusion. Numerous leaders from the INDIA bloc are expected to attend the rally.