Barsu refinery: Maharashtra govt to withdraw prohibitory orders against 8 protesting villagers in Ratnagiri

The Maharashtra government on Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that it would withdraw orders prohibiting eight people from entering their villages in Ratnagiri district between April 21 and May 31 and posting any comment on social media against the proposed Barsu refinery project.

The government made the statement before a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Sharmila Deshmukh which was hearing a petition filed by eight farmers from different villages in Rajapur taluka against the orders.

In two separate orders on April 22 and April 25, the State Government prohibited the eight farmers from entering their villages till May 31 and also restrained them from posting any comment or remark on social media that would create confusion or incite law and order situation there. The section 144 (2) orders had ordered them to stay out of their villages and hometowns.

Protesters say refinery will affect their livelihood

The residents, along with eight petitioners, have been protesting against the proposed Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd on the ground that it would affect their livelihood.

Amol Bole and seven other farmers filed a petition in the HC on Wednesday seeking quashing of the government restraining order stating that it was “arbitrary’’. Their lawyers, Mihir Desai and Vijay Hiremath, said the government action was violative of their fundamental rights.

While accepting the government statement, the HC disposed of the petition.

Refinery also violative of farmers' fundamental rights

Villagers from Rajapur taluka have been protesting against the proposed refinery contending it was violative of their fundamental rights. They contended that they depended on farming activities for their livelihood.

Their plea contended that since 2017 they have been collectively involved in supporting the struggle of the residents of the village against the proposed location of the Barsu Refinery and Petrochemicals which is located Babulwadi, Rajapur Tehsil, Ratnagiri District.

“The proposed Barsu refinery will have a long term effect on agriculture due to pollution. The petitioners and others have been carrying out peaceful protests against the refinery,” the plea said.

