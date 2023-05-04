‘Best for Gujarat and worst for Maharashtra’ is centre’s policy: Shiv Sens (UBT) hits out over Barsu refinery project

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has accused the centre of and the BJP of taking everything best to Gujarat while keeping everything worst for Maharashtra.



The state BJP had been raising questions over Uddhav Thackeray’s letter to centre, while he was Chief Minister, suggesting Barsu as the alternate site for the proposed refinery at Nanar. The state BJP spokesperson Keshv Upadhye had also written an article titled “Kokancha Vishwasghat” (Betrayal of Konkan).

Only undesirable, polluting projects for MH?

Shiv Sena (UBT) Janasampark Pramukh Harshal Pradan on Thursday reacted to Upadhye’s article where he cited several examples, like the Vedanta Foxcon, the International Financial Services Centre and the National Marine Police academy, wherein the project originally envisaged for Maharashtra later went to Gujarat and argued that only undesirable, polluting projects are being pushed towards Maharashtra.

Uddhav Thackeray on earlier projects



While refuting BJP’s argument that Uddhav Thackeray who initially wrote to the centre proposing the site at Barsu is now opposing the project, the article says that the government under Thackeray had even opposed Mumbai land being given away to the Bullet Train project and the Aarey carshade, then why didn’t the present government act accordingly?

The governments, at the state as well as Centre, are not listening to the local people of Barsu who are opposing the project, the article argues adding that even if the locals agree to the project after taking the higher compensation that would be ultimately detrimental for the Konkan.



The BJP has also defamed the Bollywood, tried to put Mumbai in danger through various agitations during COVID period, none of the memorials, like that of Babasaheb Ambedkar or Chhatrapati Shivaji, which were initiated during the BJP’s rule have progressed at all. Shah starts coming to Mumbai whenever elections are round the corner and they are now eyeing the self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) BMC. Destroying cities appears to be the definition of development for the BJP, the article argues.