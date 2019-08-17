Bank of Maharashtra holds bankers’ meet

The Mumbai Zonal Office of Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) hosted a bankers’ meet. The deliberations of branch managers were conducted in the presence of AS Rajeev, MD and CEO, Bank of Maharashtra. The meeting was conducted as per the directions of the Department of Financial Services, Government of India. This is the first of its kind consultation and ideation process by the bank, where the Mumbai Zone branches themselves were asked to review their performance, deliberate on the issues before the banking sector and indicate on future strategies and the way ahead.