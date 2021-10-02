Bangladeshi man held at IGI for procuring fake Indian passport and traveling abroad

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant from Delhi airport on Friday. The 33-year-old accused Irshad Shahabuddin Shaikh, who procured an Indian passport on forged document and travel abroad was nabbed as soon as he landed at Delhi airport from Sharjah, said officials.

Last year the ATS had busted a racket facilitating passport on bogus documents, several people from Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru have already been arrested in the case, Shaikh is the 22nd person to be arrested in the case, said police.

According to the officials, the ATS was long keeping a tab on Shaikh after it was revealed that he too acquired the Indian passport fraudulently and he originally hails from the Noakhali district of Bangladesh. The probe also revealed that he traveled abroad on an Indian passport.

On Friday, the ATS officials learned that Shaikh was traveling from Sharjah UAE to New Delhi airport. Soon the ATS team was dispatched to Delhi and Shaikh was nabbed as soon as he landed at Indira Gandhi International airport, said officials.

He was later brought to Mumbai and produced before the court which granted him police custody till October 8.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 09:31 PM IST