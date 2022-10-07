Bandra Worli Sea Link accident: Arrested accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

Irfan Abdul Raheem Beelkia, the accused in the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) road accident | Photo: Twitter Image

A Mumbai special court on Friday sent Irfan Abdul Raheem Beelkia, the accused in the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) road accident which claimed five lives, to 14-days of judicial remand.

Beelkia, 42, a resident of Mohammad Ali road and a real estate developer, was arrested by the Mumbai police under section 304 ( death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for over-speeding and rash driving on Thursday.

Beelkia was produced in court again on Friday afternoon as his one-day police remand ended Thursday.

According to his lawyer Vikram Chavan, Beelkia was distracted while driving as he was trying to plug a charger into his mobile phone when the accident occurred.

The police have also said that he had unpaid e-challans amounting to Rs 28,800.

The accident:

In a horrific accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link early on Wednesday, five toll plaza staff were killed and eight others injured when an SUV crashed into an accident site and hit three stationary cars and an ambulance. The accident happened at 3 am, police said.

The police also added saying that before the accident, the accused was in the second lane of the BWSL and suddenly shifted to the last lane, where he rammed into the other cars. Police suspect that the accused received a phone call/was putting his phone on charge or was drunk.

The CCTV footage of the accident also went viral showing an ambulance and three cars stationary on the bridge when the speeding SUV rams into them.

Read Also Mumbai: MSRDC to review safety measures at Bandra Worli Sea Link in backdrop of fatal accident