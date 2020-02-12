Bandra LPG cylinder explosion injures 6

Mumbai: Six people sustained injuries when an LPG cylinder exploded in a Bandra (East) chawl on Wednesday. While Nagma Banu (45) sustained 35-40% burns, Nasrin Banu (30) and Saqrin Banu (18) received 20-25% burns.

The incident occurred in the evening at Sai Ekta Chawl no. 10 in Ambedkar Nagar. Apart from the three seriously injured women, the others—Naziya Shaikh (22), Aliya Shaikh (4) and Aayan Shaikh (6) — too sustained minor burns. While the three with serious burns were rushed to Sion Hospital, others who escaped with 5-10% burns were taken to Bhabha hospital, Bandra. “We received the call about the incident at 6.15 pm. A team of fire brigade rushed to the spot. Since there was no major fire, one engine and a rescue team were pressed into service. The flames were doused at 6.53pm. Injured were rushed to the hospital and spot inspection was done,” said a BMC’s disaster management unit official.

Sion Hospital doctors said the injured were admitted, however, they were out of danger. The other victims including two kids were stable.