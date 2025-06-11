Bandra Link Square Mall Fire: Probe Reveals Non-Functional Fire Systems, False Safety Certification

Link Square Mall Fire Exposes Major Safety Lapses, Faulty Systems Blamed | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The investigation into the Link Square Mall fire in Bandra West on April 29 has uncovered alarming deficiencies in the mall’s fire-safety infrastructure. The fire-safety system was found to be entirely manual and non-functional, with no automated sprinklers in place, which is a critical safety requirement.

The inquiry report recommends stringent action against the licenced fire-safety agency responsible for conducting mandatory biannual inspections, citing gross negligence and serious lapses in safety compliance.

An investigation team, led by joint municipal commissioner Gangatharan D, conducted a thorough site examination and documented the fire’s progression over 22 hours. The blaze, traced to a short circuit in the basement, also prompted an inquiry into a potential delay in the fire brigade’s response.

The report pointed out that the mall premises were enclosed and heavily sealed off, with glass facades throughout, which contributed to the rapid spread of the fire. The presence of highly flammable materials, including mobile phones, shoes, electronic goods, readymade garments, cosmetics, wooden furniture, electrical appliances, and electric cables, intensified the blaze.

The key fire safety systems were found non-functional during the incident – the fire suppression system and sprinkler water supply were inactive, the basement ventilation was switched off, and the east-south exit door was locked, hindering evacuation.

The fire generated intense heat and thick black smoke, while scattered, shattered glass created hazards that obstructed rescue efforts. These lapses were identified as major factors that worsened the incident.

The report revealed that the Link Square Mall cooperative had appointed M/s Indean Fire Safety System for 2024-25 maintenance, which certified all fire safety systems as functional on January 8.

However, the fire incident within four months showed these systems were non-functional, indicating gross negligence. The report has recommended action against the agency for non-compliance and false certification.

A senior official emphasised that licensed fire safety agencies are legally required to verify fire safety equipment functionality and submit compliance reports. Failure to comply can lead to penalties, including fines and imprisonment of six months to three years. Municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has approved this report and issued instructions to proceed with further action based on its findings.

On April 29, a Level 4 fire broke out in the basement Croma showroom, gutting two terrace restaurants and over 200 shops. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) took 22 hours to control it, raising serious concerns about the effectiveness of its response. NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique had criticised the MFB for its delayed and inadequate action, which he said contributed to the destruction of the structure.