Mumbai: Bail granted to kinnar booked for creating ruckus in police station

Mumbai: A sessions court on Friday granted bail to a kinnar who was booked by the Dharavi police for creating a ruckus in the station after coming there with a friend to file a case.The incident took place on 16 June when the situation apparently heated up after they felt the police were not ready to take the complaint.

As per the complaint filed against them by a woman police sub-inspector of the station, around 15 of their community friends who were inside the police station had started creating a commotion there. The complaint alleges that the group started hurling sexual abuses at her and many community members outside the station had started taking off their clothes in protest and pelting stones at the police when they tried to use force to control the situation. Some police personnel were also injured in the incident, it added.

While granting bail to the 24-year-old, additional sessions judge BV Wagh said that she has been behind the bars since 17 June and does not have any criminal antecedents. The investigation has considerably progressed, the court observed and said that further incarceration of the applicant is unwarranted.