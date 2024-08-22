Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay HC Questions State On Delay In Recording Victims Statements

Bombay High Court | PTI

The Bombay High Court has questioned the state on the delay in registering the First Information Report (FIR) in the Badlapur sexual assault case. The court has also questioned the delay in recording the statements of the victims and their parents.

On Thursday, the Bombay High Court took suo motu cognizance of the sexual assault of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur by the sweeper inside the school premises. A bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj Chavan is hearing the matter today (August 22).

As per initial reports, Justice Revathi Mohite-Dere asked the state why the second girl's statements had not yet been taken. The court also ordered to present the case file in the next hearing on August 27, including statements.

(More details are awaited)