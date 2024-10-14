Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Mumbai: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility; Police Investigating Multiple Theories

Representative Image | ANI

The murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP - Ajit Pawar faction) leader and former minister Baba Siddiqui remains clouded in mystery, with the motive still unclear. While multiple theories are circulating, police are thoroughly investigating all possible angles. So far, three key theories have emerged.

According to senior officials, the Bishnoi syndicate is suspected of orchestrating this high-profile assassination to establish a reign of terror and pave the way for future extortion operations. By targeting Baba Siddique an influential figure with deep connections in both Bollywood and the real estate industry the gang aimed to send shockwaves across these sectors. The assassination is viewed as a calculated move to intimidate key figures and create an atmosphere of fear, thus amplifying the gang’s influence.

Additionally, officials are considering the possibility that the murder may be tied to unresolved business rivalries, which remain unclear, and are also exploring a potential connection to a pending Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project that could have been a factor in the crime.

On Sunday, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the killing in a Facebook post made by a gang member. The post stated that Baba Siddique was killed due to his alleged links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. The chilling post also warned those associated with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, stating they would face consequences. The post read, "Om, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bharat," followed by, "I know the essence of life; wealth or my mortal body is not important. I did what was right to honour a duty of friendship... Salman Khan, we did not want this war, but you made us lose our brother."

Special Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Deven Bharat clarified, "We have seen the social media post and are verifying its authenticity and context."

According to sources the arrested shooters Dharmraj Kashyap,19, and Gurmail Singh, 23, have confessed to being affiliated with the Bishnoi gang. They revealed that the accused had been in Mumbai for 25 to 30 days before the murder, with their stay arranged by a conspirator whose identity remains undisclosed.

The shooters were paid an advance for the contract killing, though the exact amount remains confidential. They conducted extensive surveillance on Baba Siddique's residence, office, and his son Zeeshan Siddique's premises for nearly 25 days before the murder. The suspects arrived at the crime scene in Bandra East via an auto rickshaw.

According to the Crime Branch investigation, the third absconding shooter has been identified as Shiv Kumar, alias Shiva, a resident of Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. Shiva had been working for a scrap dealer in Pune for about 5-6 years. A few months ago, he invited the arrested shooter Dharmraj to Pune for work. The individual who orchestrated the contract introduced Shiva and Dharmraj to Gurmail singh, another arrested shooter. Gurmail, who has a murder case registered against him, had recently been released on bail from Kaithal Jail. He then travelled to Mumbai to join the conspiracy to assassinate Baba Siddique.

Mumbai police have also identified Zeeshan Akhtar as the fourth accused in the Baba Siddiqui murder case. Zeeshan, a resident of Shakar village in Nakodar, Jalandhar, Punjab, was previously arrested in 2022 for a murder and robbery case. During his time in Patiala Jail, he came into contact with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. After being released on June 7, 2023, Zeeshan first visited the house of a man named Gurmel in Kaithal, Haryana, before heading to Mumbai on orders to participate in the plot. Police have uncovered that all the accused stayed together in Mumbai leading up to the assassination. Zeeshan is currently believed to be hiding in Mumbai, with the police actively searching for him.

The all four accused have been staying in a rented house in Kurla, Mumbai, since September 2. The rent for this house was Rs.14,000 per month. The murder was a contract killing, with the total amount agreed upon being between Rs 2.5 to 3 lakh. The payment was to be divided among the four individuals involved, with each receiving Rs.50,000, while the rest was allocated for operational expenses. Of the four, three had previously been jailed together in Punjab, where they came into contact with the Bishnoi gang. This connection led them to participate in the contract killing.

Another theory being explored is that of business rivalry. Baba Siddique’s close relative, a millionaire businessman operating a business in Dubai, may have been involved in a business finance angle. However, authorities have not confirmed this angle yet.

The third angle involves Baba Siddique's son, Zeeshan Siddique, who is the current MLA from Bandra East. Several SRA projects in this constituency remain pending. Recently, a developer surveyed a slum in the area, which locals claim was forced by Zeeshan Siddique. With elections approaching, he is saying to do another survey, leading to dissatisfaction among residents who feel they have been deceived.

Despite these theories, the police have yet to confirm the actual motive behind the murder.

Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the media, "The circulating theories are not official. Certain angles are being investigated, but the probe is ongoing."

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Datta Nalawade says, "We are investigating all angles. The angles of Lawrence Bishnoi, Salman Khan or any other angle is being investigated."