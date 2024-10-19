 Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Constable Present With NCP Leader At Time Of Killing Suspended, Internal Investigations On
Police constable Shyam Sonawane who was present with late NCP leader Baba Siddique at the time of the murder has been suspended for security lapses and inaction. The investigations in the former MLA Baba Siddique's murder case are handled by Mumbai Police's Crime Branch.

Devashri Bhujbal Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
article-image
Late Baba Siddique | File

Mumbai: In a major development in the former MLA Baba Siddique murder case, constable Shyam Sonawane, the police security guard present with the late NCP leader during the murder, has been suspended, the Mumbai Police informed. The police said that an internal investigation is underway.

Constable Shyam Sonawane was assigned as a security guard to late Baba Siddique. A preliminary inquiry has revealed lapses in his security duties, leading to this action. Sonawane claimed that visibility was reduced due to the firecracker smoke at the time of the murder. Baba Siddique was provided security by two constables during the day and one constable at night.

article-image

Meanwhile, in another significant lead that has emerged in the investigation, a picture of Baba Siddique's son, Zeeshan was found on the phone of one of the accused. The image was shared with the accused via Snapchat by their handler. The investigation has further uncovered that both the shooters and the conspirators used Snapchat to exchange information and coordinate the crime, sources said.

MLA from Bandra, Zeeshan Siddique met the Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, hours after a fresh threat was issued to Mumbau Traffic police against Salman Khan demanding Rs 5 crore. Dy CM Ajit Pawar and top Mumbai police officials were also present at the meeting, which was scheduled with a view to keep the Siddique family informed on the Baba Siddique's murder case investigations.

article-image

On Thursday, Zeeshan had posted on X saying, "I need justice. My family needs justice".

On October 12 evening, Baba Siddique, former MLA from Bandra was shot dead right in the middle of the city by three individuals. The case has sent shockwaves across the country, with the Maharashtra assembly elections round the corner. The Mumbai police has made several arrests in the case and the crime branch is probing the case from all angles.

