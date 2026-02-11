 Baba Siddique Murder Case: Special MCOCA Court Frames Charges Against 27 Accused For Killing And Conspiracy
A special MCOCA court in Mumbai framed murder and criminal conspiracy charges against 27 accused in the killing of Baba Siddique, who was shot dead outside his son’s Bandra office in October 2024, with prosecutors alleging links of the assailants to the Bishnoi gang.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 03:09 AM IST
File photo of Baba Siddique | ANI

Mumbai, Feb 10: Clearing the decks for trial in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, a special MCOCA court on Tuesday framed charges against all 27 accused under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and criminal conspiracy.

All the accused, who were produced either physically or through video conferencing, pleaded not guilty to the charges and opted for a criminal trial.

Details of the murder

Siddique, 66, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan’s office in the Bandra (East) area on the night of October 12, 2024. Siddique’s family has appointed advocates Trivankumar Karnani and Pradeep Gharat to intervene in the court proceedings to assist the prosecution.

Production of accused

The court had directed the prison authorities to produce all the accused before the court for the framing of charges. However, only 15 accused, lodged in Kalyan and Arthur Road jails, were present before the court in person. Those lodged in a jail in Thane were produced through video conferencing as they could not be brought to court.

Prosecution’s case

According to the prosecution, three assailants, allegedly linked to the Bishnoi gang, opened fire on Baba Siddique. The assailants were later apprehended by the police while trying to flee.

