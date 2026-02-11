Mumbai Police Register Zero FIR After ₹1.5 Lakh Stolen From Businessman's Checked Luggage | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Powai police have registered a zero FIR against an unidentified person after a businessman alleged that Rs 1.5 lakh in cash was stolen from his checked-in luggage during a flight from New Delhi to Mumbai.

The complainant, Afzal Zafar Chaudhary, 42, a construction material supplier from Uttar Pradesh, was travelling on SpiceJet flight SG 385, which departed New Delhi at 6.15 am and arrived in Mumbai at 8.30 am on Monday.

According to his statement in the FIR, he had placed Rs 2 lakh in cash inside his turquoise-coloured trolley bag and checked it in. He did not lock the bag. After collecting the luggage following immigration, he noticed the zip was partially open but did not check inside immediately.

He was picked up by a friend at the airport and went to a guest house in Chandivali, Powai. Only after reaching there and opening the bag did he discover that Rs1.5 lakh was missing, leaving only Rs50,000. Chaudhary believes the theft most likely took place at either New Delhi or Mumbai airport.

