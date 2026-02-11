 Mumbai Police Register Zero FIR After ₹1.5 Lakh Stolen From Businessman's Checked Luggage
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Police Register Zero FIR After ₹1.5 Lakh Stolen From Businessman's Checked Luggage

Mumbai Police Register Zero FIR After ₹1.5 Lakh Stolen From Businessman's Checked Luggage

Mumbai' Powai police have filed a zero FIR after businessman Afzal Zafar Chaudhary alleged Rs1.5 lakh was stolen from his checked-in luggage during a SpiceJet flight from New Delhi to Mumbai. He had Rs2 lakh in his trolley, left it unlocked, and discovered the cash missing only after reaching a guest house. Theft likely occurred at either airport.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police Register Zero FIR After ₹1.5 Lakh Stolen From Businessman's Checked Luggage | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Powai police have registered a zero FIR against an unidentified person after a businessman alleged that Rs 1.5 lakh in cash was stolen from his checked-in luggage during a flight from New Delhi to Mumbai.

The complainant, Afzal Zafar Chaudhary, 42, a construction material supplier from Uttar Pradesh, was travelling on SpiceJet flight SG 385, which departed New Delhi at 6.15 am and arrived in Mumbai at 8.30 am on Monday.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Stone Ring Leads Police To Identify Juhu Beach Murder Victim; Accused Arrested
article-image

According to his statement in the FIR, he had placed Rs 2 lakh in cash inside his turquoise-coloured trolley bag and checked it in. He did not lock the bag. After collecting the luggage following immigration, he noticed the zip was partially open but did not check inside immediately.

He was picked up by a friend at the airport and went to a guest house in Chandivali, Powai. Only after reaching there and opening the bag did he discover that Rs1.5 lakh was missing, leaving only Rs50,000. Chaudhary believes the theft most likely took place at either New Delhi or Mumbai airport.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Reduces Rapist's Life Sentence To 12 Years, Cites Age & Reformative Efforts
Bombay HC Reduces Rapist's Life Sentence To 12 Years, Cites Age & Reformative Efforts
United Breweries Q3 Profit Jumps To ₹81 Cr, Revenue Declines 11% In December Quarter
United Breweries Q3 Profit Jumps To ₹81 Cr, Revenue Declines 11% In December Quarter
Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: 'We Have Become A Very Touchy Nation'; Manoj Bajpayee On Title Row
Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: 'We Have Become A Very Touchy Nation'; Manoj Bajpayee On Title Row
Mumbai Crime: Stone Ring Leads Police To Identify Juhu Beach Murder Victim; Accused Arrested
Mumbai Crime: Stone Ring Leads Police To Identify Juhu Beach Murder Victim; Accused Arrested

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Police Register Zero FIR After ₹1.5 Lakh Stolen From Businessman's Checked Luggage
Mumbai Police Register Zero FIR After ₹1.5 Lakh Stolen From Businessman's Checked Luggage
Bombay HC Reduces Rapist's Life Sentence To 12 Years, Cites Age & Reformative Efforts
Bombay HC Reduces Rapist's Life Sentence To 12 Years, Cites Age & Reformative Efforts
Mumbai Crime: Stone Ring Leads Police To Identify Juhu Beach Murder Victim; Accused Arrested
Mumbai Crime: Stone Ring Leads Police To Identify Juhu Beach Murder Victim; Accused Arrested
Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde Picks Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Beat Traffic;...
Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde Picks Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Beat Traffic;...
Video: Helicopter With 4 Onboard Makes Emergency Landing At Palghar School Ground After Technical...
Video: Helicopter With 4 Onboard Makes Emergency Landing At Palghar School Ground After Technical...