Baba Siddique Murder Case: 5 Pistols Brought To Mumbai To Gun Down NCP Leader, Crime Branch Reveals

In the Baba Siddique murder case, the Mumbai crime branch recovered another pistol in Kolkhe village in Panvel on Friday, marking the fourth weapon seized in this case. This country-made pistol, brought from Udaipur, was found at the residence of accused Ram Kanojia’s rented house, along with three rounds. This recovery followed his interrogation; however, it is not the same pistol seen in the photos, and the Crime Branch is still searching for another pistol and three rounds in Pune.

Investigations reveal that Ram Kanojia transported three pistols from Udaipur with the help of another accused Amit Kumar, a Rajasthan resident. Kanojia kept one weapon for himself and sent the other two to shooters. Wanted shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam had previously received two foreign-made firearms from the Bishnoi gang. Gautam retained an Australian Glock, while the other pistol was taken by accused Harish Kumar Nishad to Pune.

According to crime branch sources, investigations are underway to determine who supplied the two pistols to Gautam and their transport route. Arrested shooters Dharmaraj Kashyap, Gurmail Singh, and Praveen Lonkar, who were involved in the conspiracy, provided details during interrogations. Photos on the accused’s mobile phones revealed around five pistols were brought to Mumbai.

Sources indicate that the two pistols given to Gautam by a Bishnoi gang member in July were foreign-made. Gautam handed the other pistol to Nishad when he travelled from Pune to Mumbai in September to provide the shooters with a bike. Nishad then took the pistol back to Pune, where the crime branch is expected to recover it.

All three firearms used in Siddique’s murder were foreign-made: one Turkish-made Tisas and two Australian Glocks.